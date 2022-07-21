Now you see me: Nunez announces his arrival with 4 goals as Liverpool thrash Leipzig

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica for £85m this summer but had not hit the ground running until Thursday night. His first two performances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace were criticised, with rivals calling him an expensive flop.

However, he has now shut up the critics with a sterling performance against Leipzig at Red Bull Arena.

Liverpool's fast start

Liverpool got out off the blocks early, in the eighth minute, through Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian star slotted past Peter Gulacsi in Leipzig's goal. Minutes later, Liverpool almost doubled their lead through Salah again, but Gulacsi got down early to deny the ex-Roma man.

Nonetheless, Liverpool went into the half with a one-goal lead. The second half resumed with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp making four changes. The German tactician brought on Tsimikas, Matip, Henderson and Nunez for Robertson, Konate, Keita and Firmino.

It's Nunez's world and we are all living in it

The changes turned out to be perfect as Nunez put on a show. The Uruguayan doubled Liverpool's lead in the 48th minute from the spot after Luis Diaz was fouled in the box.

Nunez got his second and Liverpool's third three minutes later with a fantastic finish following a ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 23-year-old then completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute, tapping home from close range.