Danilo ruled out of rest of Brazil World Cup campaign

Brazil defender Danilo will play no further part in the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury in training, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has confirmed.

  Published:
Brazil defender Danilo in action against Switzerland in the World Cup knockout round play

Brazil defender Danilo in action against Switzerland in the World Cup knockout round

(AFP/File)
The CBF said the Manchester City full-back had suffered ligament damage in his left ankle after twisting it in training on Thursday, ahead of Friday's quarter-final against Belgium in Kazan.

Danilo had only just recovered from a hip injury that had ruled him out of Brazil's last two group games, with Fagner stepping up to take his place in the side and keeping it for the last-16 win over Mexico.

The CBF said that Danilo would not have the time to recover from the injury should Tite's side beat Belgium and advance to the semi-finals.

However, the 26-year-old has asked to stay with the squad as Brazil bid to win a record-extending sixth World Cup.

Danilo had started out as Brazil's first choice at right-back in Russia after Dani Alves was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

