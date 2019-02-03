Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has joined South African giants Kaizer Chiefs from rivals Chippa United.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has decided to terminate his four-year relationship with Chippa United.

He joined Chippa United from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) giants Warri Wolves in 2015 and has been impressive earning call-ups to the Super Eagles squad on several occasions.

Akpeyi has been given an opportunity to be the starting goalkeeper for the Super Eagles by Gernot Rohr as he made the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and has been called up for the qualifying games for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the arrival of Akpeyi from Chippa United with a statement on their official website.

The statement said, “Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi from Chippa United. He has signed a contract for 1 year and 5 months.

“We welcome him to the Amakhosi Family!”

Akpeyi is expected to replace Bafana Bafana of South Africa first choice Khune Itumeleng who has struggled with injury in recent times.

Akpeyi joins the Willy Opara, Peter side Idah and Gregg Etafia as Super Eagles goalkeeper who have played in South Africa.

Akpeyi is expected to make his debut for Kaizer Chiefs in the South African ABSA Premier League against rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday, February 9.

He is expected to compete with Francis Uzoho who moved to Cyprus side Anorthosis Famagusta for the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeping spot.