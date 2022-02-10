BREAKING: Dagenham slams Kurt Zouma's brother with indefinite suspension for his role in cat abuse video

Fifth-tier English club Dagenham & Redbridge have suspended Kurt Zouma's brother, Yoan indefinitely for his role in the video that showed his elder brother abusing his cats.
Kurt Zouma has been fined by West Ham United and had his sponsorship with Adidas terminated
Kurt Zouma has been at the center of a public outcry after footage of him abusing his Bengali cats surfaced online. Yoan was also heard in the said video.
In response to the ongoing investigation into the matter by Animal rights organisation RSPCA, Dagenham have chosen to suspend Yoan till the investigation is completed.
The club revealed this in an official statement released on Thursday.
The statement read: "The Club would like to give a further update on its player, Yoan Zouma.
"Yoan was this week contacted by the RSPCA to assist in their investigation and is fully cooperating with them.
"However, Dagenham & Redbridge FC would again like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty towards animals and fully understands the reaction of many of its supporters.
"The Club has therefore decided that until the RSPCA has completed its investigations, Yoan will not play for Dagenham & Redbridge in any competitive match.
"Any further action deemed necessary to be taken will be made at the conclusion of the RSPCA investigation."
Kurt Zouma has since been fined a sum of £250,000 by West Ham United and his cats have been taken away by the RSPCA. Adidas have also terminated their sponsorship of the French international.