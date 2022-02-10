BREAKING: Dagenham slams Kurt Zouma's brother with indefinite suspension for his role in cat abuse video

Kurt Zouma has been at the center of a public outcry after footage of him abusing his Bengali cats surfaced online. Yoan was also heard in the said video.

In response to the ongoing investigation into the matter by Animal rights organisation RSPCA, Dagenham have chosen to suspend Yoan till the investigation is completed.

The club revealed this in an official statement released on Thursday.

The statement read: "The Club would like to give a further update on its player, Yoan Zouma.

"Yoan was this week contacted by the RSPCA to assist in their investigation and is fully cooperating with them.

"However, Dagenham & Redbridge FC would again like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty towards animals and fully understands the reaction of many of its supporters.

"The Club has therefore decided that until the RSPCA has completed its investigations, Yoan will not play for Dagenham & Redbridge in any competitive match.

"Any further action deemed necessary to be taken will be made at the conclusion of the RSPCA investigation."