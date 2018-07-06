Czech keeper Vaclik moves from Basel to Sevilla

news

Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has moved from Swiss top-flight side Basel to Sevilla in La Liga on a three-year deal, his agent said Friday, without disclosing the price.

"I was happy at Basel, I spent wonderful years there and I'd like to thank the club," the 29-year-old said on the website of his agent Nehoda Sport.

"But I felt I needed a change and Sevilla, a very ambitious and successful club, is the right step."

The former Sparta Prague 'keeper, who spent four years at Basel, has played 20 games for the Czech Republic.