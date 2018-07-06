Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Czech keeper Vaclik moves from Basel to Sevilla

Football Czech keeper Vaclik moves from Basel to Sevilla

Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has moved from Swiss top-flight side Basel to Sevilla in La Liga on a three-year deal, his agent said Friday, without disclosing the price.

  • Published:
Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik is leaving Basel for Sevilla play

Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik is leaving Basel for Sevilla

(AFP/File)

Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has moved from Swiss top-flight side Basel to Sevilla in La Liga on a three-year deal, his agent said Friday, without disclosing the price.

"I was happy at Basel, I spent wonderful years there and I'd like to thank the club," the 29-year-old said on the website of his agent Nehoda Sport.

"But I felt I needed a change and Sevilla, a very ambitious and successful club, is the right step."

The former Sparta Prague 'keeper, who spent four years at Basel, has played 20 games for the Czech Republic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Twitter slaughters Neymar as Brazil lose 1-2 to Belgiumbullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Football

Manuel Obafemi Akanji has stated that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) never invited him to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
World Cup 2018 Akanji says NFF never invited him to play for Nigeria
Harry Kane hopes to lead England into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990
Football England target World Cup semis after Belgium stun Brazil
Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy
Pulse Exclusive Wilfred Ndidi says he wants England to win 2018 World Cup because of his Leicester City teammates
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a friendly bet with David Beckham over the England v Sweden World Cup quarter-final which could see the former Swedish international eating fish and chips in an England shirt
Football Ibrahimovic, Beckham make friendly bet on Sweden-England