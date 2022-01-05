Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Al-Shabab stopping Ighalo from AFCON duty

Al-Shabab is holding on to Ighalo on account of a supposed clause in the 32-year-old's contract that stops him from honouring certain National team tournaments.

Super Eagles interim manager Austin Eguavoen had given the Saudi Arabian club till 5 pm on Tuesday, January 4 to conclude on Ighalo's participation in the continental tournament, or else he would be replaced.

Cyril Dessers to join Super Eagles 2021 AFCON Squad

Without a public announcement confirming Ighalo's availability for AFCON 2021 yet, the NFF is set to call Dessers to replace Ighalo in the squad. Dessers has scored nine goals and made one assist for Feyenoord this season, finding success after joining the Dutch side on loan from Genk FC.

