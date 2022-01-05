Feyenoord FC striker Cyril Dessers is set to replace Odion Ighalo in Nigeria's 28-man contingent to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has drafted the Feyenoord FC striker to replace Ighalo following Al-Shabab's refusal to release the former Manchester United striker for national duty.
Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021
Al-Shabab is holding on to Ighalo on account of a supposed clause in the 32-year-old's contract that stops him from honouring certain National team tournaments.
Super Eagles interim manager Austin Eguavoen had given the Saudi Arabian club till 5 pm on Tuesday, January 4 to conclude on Ighalo's participation in the continental tournament, or else he would be replaced.
Without a public announcement confirming Ighalo's availability for AFCON 2021 yet, the NFF is set to call Dessers to replace Ighalo in the squad. Dessers has scored nine goals and made one assist for Feyenoord this season, finding success after joining the Dutch side on loan from Genk FC.
Ighalo would become the latest forward player to miss out on the forthcoming tournament after first-choice attackers Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Dennis pulled out due to coronavirus and club-related issues respectively.