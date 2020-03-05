Belgian-born striker Cyriel Dessers has revealed that he is ‘honoured and proud’ after his Super Eagles call up.

Born in Belgium to Belgian father and Nigerian mother, Dessers got a call-up after he acquired a Nigerian passport to make himself available for selection.

The 25-year-old striker was given his debut call-up to join the Super Eagles 24-man squad for a doubleheader against Sierra Leone in March for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

“So honoured and proud. Can’t wait to wear the Green-White jersey and meet the team!” the striker wrote on Twitter.

Dessers who plays for Heracles is the current highest goalscorer in the Eredivisie with 15 goals. He has 18 in all competitions so far this season.

He joins the likes of Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun as the Super Eagles players who were born in foreign countries.