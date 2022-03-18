Cyriel Dessers responds to Austine Eguavoen's snub with another goal for Feyenoord

Dessers was again missing in Nigeria's squad, with the coach Austin Eguavoen stating he could not invite him because he had not seen him live.

But Dessers showed the 56-year-old tactician he deserved a callup with a goal on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old scored in the first le, with the Dutch side winning 5-2 in Belgrade.

And he continued in the same vein on Thursday as he put Arne Slot's men ahead on the stroke of halftime for his fifth goal in the Conference League and 13th goal in all competitions this season.

Feyenoord resumed the second half searching for another goal, and they got it in the 59th-minute through Reiss Nelson.

But Partizan did not give up easily as they pulled one back two minutes later through Ricardo Gomes.

The strike prompted a couple of changes from Slot, who decided to take off Dessers in the 62nd-minute.