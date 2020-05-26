Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers has been included in the official Eredivisie Team of the Season after scoring 15 goals for Heracles Almelo.

Dessers finished joint-scorer alongside Feyenoord man Steven Berghuis who also scored 15 goals in fewer minutes played.

It’s the Nigerian striker however that has been picked for the official Eredivisie Team of the Season which was announced by the Dutch league on social team.

The striker’s side Heracles were in the eighth position in the 18-team league table before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and then cancelled.

Five Ajax players made the list-Daley Blind, Chelsea new signing Hakim Ziyech, Nicolas Tagliafico, Donny van de Beek and Quincy Promes.

Other players selected are AZ Alkmaar quartet of Oussama Idrissi, Marco Bizot, Fredrik Midtsjo and Teun Koopmeiners and PSV’s Denzel Dumfries.

Born in Belgium to a Nigerian mother and Belgian father, Dessers has just completed the process to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria.

The striker has been called up to the Super Eagles and was in the squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking recently, the 25-year-old said he was hurt with the cancelled qualifiers which would have allowed him to make his debut for the Super Eagles.