Cyriel Dessers in search of a revival at Feyenoord after hitting a snag in Belgium

Authors:

Steve Dede

Dessers is back in the Netherlands where he thrived in the 2019/2020 season.

Cyriel Dessers has left Genk on loan to join Eredivisie side Feyernood (Getty Images)
Cyriel Dessers has left Genk on loan to join Eredivisie side Feyernood (Getty Images)

Cyriel Dessers netted 15 goals in the 2019/2020 season for the Eredivisie side Heracles for his best season in a European top flight.

Recommended articles

He was in his best form that season, bullying opposition defences with his robustness and ruthless finishing.

Genk came calling for a chance to return home to Belgium, and he took it, signing a four-year deal.

However, the homecoming did not go as planned, with just six starts in 32 games for the striker.

He had his chances earlier but could not be afforded more time to adapt to the league with the ridiculous form of his compatriot and teammate Paul Onuachu, who ended the season with 33 league goals.

Onuachu is expected to be Genk’s frontman again this season and with the signing of Ike Ugbo from Chelsea, the competition for the striker’s role just got more intense.

Dessers is not ready to wait around and has decided to an Eredivisie return to revive his career.

The 26-year-old has joined Feyenoord on a season-long loan.

www.instagram.com

Cyriel Dessers is going to play football again in the Netherlands. KRC Genk let him leave for Feyenoord. The Rotterdammers got him for a season and also have a purchase option,” Genk announced.

The move to Feyenoord is a no-brainer for the 26-year-old. He is back to his old stomping ground, the Eredivisie and will hope the regain his 2019/2020 form.

