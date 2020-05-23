Belgian-born striker Cyriel Dessers is looking forward to his Super Eagles debut and hopes he can help and support’ Victor Osimhen.

Dessers is set to make his debut for the Super Eagles where he will have to challenge Osimhen who is the current first-choice striker of the team.

The Heracles striker who was born and raised in Belgium has been called up to the Super Eagles after completing the process to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

Ahead of his debut, the 25-year-old is not threatened by Osimhen and is looking forward to helping and support the Lille striker.

"I am looking forward to seeing Victor Osimhen, I like to watch a lot of football and watch the strikers and I think he is a great striker, and I hope I can help him and support him,” the striker told BBC Sport.

Dessers was in the Super Eagles squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in March which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It hurt me because I thought it was going to be one of the best moments of my life - or at least my career - and that it didn't go through was really painful," Dessers also said.

Dessers was born to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother and although he grew up in Belgium the striker says he has been following Nigerian football all his life.

The striker mentions Super Eagles great Austin Okocha as his childhood football idol and also reveals that he followed the Super Eagles AFCON 2013 title triumph.

"When I was 12 years old, during technical trainings at my academy, every player had to choose one skill or move. Some kids did the scissors kick or Ronaldinho but mine was always the Okocha moves. I loved him when I was a kid,” he said.

"It was really special because at that moment I was in college studying. I wasn't even a professional football player, I remember being so happy. It was a special moment for sure,” Dessers said about Nigeria’s AFCON 2013 triumph.

The striker is coming off a fine season in the Eredivisie where he scored 15 goals to finish joint-top scorer.