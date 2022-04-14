UECL

Cyriel Dessers brace sends compatriots Olayinka, Yira Sor packing and out of Europe

Cyriel Dessers broke the hearts of his countrymen Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor to help Feyenoord seal a first European semi-final ticket in 20 years.

Cyriel Dessers has scored eight (8) goals in eight (8) UECL matches for Feyenoord.
Dutch club Feyenoord are through to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League and they have their Nigerian star Cyriel Dessers to thank for it.

Dessers scored a goal in either half to inspire Feyenoord to a 3-1 win over Slavia Prague in the second leg Europa Conference League quarter-final battle at the Sinobo Stadium in Praha.

Cyriel Dessers was unplayable against Slavia Prague
The goals were the seventh and eighth goals in the last eight UECL matches for the Belgian-born striker, who has been ignored by the Super Eagles.

Luis Sinisterra added a third goal 12 minutes from time before Dessers missed a great opportunity to complete his hat-trick eight minutes from time with the Slavia Prague goalkeeper at his mercy.

Ibrahim Traore's goal turned out to be a mere consolation for Slavia Prague.
With the result, Feyenoord booked their spot in the last four courtesy of a 6-4 aggregate victory to send Slavia Prague and their Nigerian duo, Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor.

After their heroics in the last three matches for Prague, Olayinka and Sor were expertly caged at home for the duration of the game as Dessers comfortably outshone his compatriots in front of their fans.

Feyenoord head into the semi-final, in the end, while for Olayinka and Yira Sor, it is the end of their European dreams and journey with Prague.

Aribo stars, Bassey and Balogun feature as Rangers cruise into Europa League Semifinals

'The club miscalculated' - Xavi complains about thousands of Eintracht Frankfurt fans in Camp Nou

'Mourinho will win the 1st one' - Reactions as Zaniolo's hat-trick lifts AS Roma past Bodø/Glimt

Arsenal are now the favourites to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli

'Xavi’s juju is finished' - Reactions as Kostić leads Eintracht Frankfurt to shock Barcelona at the Camp Nou

