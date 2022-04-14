Dutch club Feyenoord are through to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League and they have their Nigerian star Cyriel Dessers to thank for it.
Cyriel Dessers brace sends compatriots Olayinka, Yira Sor packing and out of Europe
Cyriel Dessers broke the hearts of his countrymen Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor to help Feyenoord seal a first European semi-final ticket in 20 years.
Dessers scored a goal in either half to inspire Feyenoord to a 3-1 win over Slavia Prague in the second leg Europa Conference League quarter-final battle at the Sinobo Stadium in Praha.
The goals were the seventh and eighth goals in the last eight UECL matches for the Belgian-born striker, who has been ignored by the Super Eagles.
Luis Sinisterra added a third goal 12 minutes from time before Dessers missed a great opportunity to complete his hat-trick eight minutes from time with the Slavia Prague goalkeeper at his mercy.
With the result, Feyenoord booked their spot in the last four courtesy of a 6-4 aggregate victory to send Slavia Prague and their Nigerian duo, Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor.
After their heroics in the last three matches for Prague, Olayinka and Sor were expertly caged at home for the duration of the game as Dessers comfortably outshone his compatriots in front of their fans.
Feyenoord head into the semi-final, in the end, while for Olayinka and Yira Sor, it is the end of their European dreams and journey with Prague.
