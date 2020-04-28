Nigerian players Cyriel Dessers and Chidera Ejuke have been named in a Dutch Eredivisie Team of the Season after the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will no winners and no relegated teams after the decision was made to cancel the 2019/2020 Eredivisie season due to the coronavirus pandemic the world is currently dealing with.

The decision to cancel the season affects Nigeria international Dessers who will not get an award for being the leading goalscorer.

Cyriel Dessers had scored 15 league goals before the Eredivisie cancelled (Instagram/Heracles Almelo) Instagram

The 25-year-ol had been on course to claim the golden boot award after netting a league-leading 15 goals for Heracles before the season was suspended and then cancelled.

The newly-called up Super Eagles striker has however been recognised by nederlands-voetbal who have included in their Team of the Season.

“Cyriel Dessers in Almelo in recent months, almost every shot was a hit,” the publication wrote about their decision to include the striker in the team.

Ejuke is another Nigerian player who impressed in the Eredivisie in the just cancelled season with nine goals for SC Heerenven.

“Chidera Ejuke (SC Heerenveen), Okay, Bryan Linssen, Quincy Promes and Oussama Idrissi scored more often. But the most attractive left-winger of the Premier League really played football at SC Heerenveen this season. So, Chidera Ejuke, good example of scouting work by the Frisians,” nederlands-voetbal wrote about the Nigerian forward.

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke) Instagram

Dessers who was born in Belgium recently acquired his Nigerian passport to switch his allegiance to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The striker was given his first call-up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers that were cancelled in March due to the coronavirus.

Ejuke is still without any Super Eagles cap but has represented Nigeria in the U17s and U20s.