Belgian-born striker Cyriel Dessers who plays in the Dutch Eredivisie has agreed to play for Nigeria after a series of discussions with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick.

Although born in Leuven to a Belgian father, Dessers has Nigerian roots through his mother.

The 24-year-old who has never played for Belgium at any level has now chosen to play for Nigeria.

In a statement through the NFF, Dessers described himself as a ‘proud Nigerian’ and says he wants to fulfil his dream of wearing the green-white-green colours.

“After a series of discussions with the NFF President Amaju Pinnick, I have decided to fully commit myself to Nigeria and the Super Eagles and I’m going to work to be part of the team and fight for more success for the country,” the striker said in the statement.

“I am a proud Nigerian and I can’t wait to fulfil my dream of wearing the green-white-green.”

Dessers has been in fine form this season with Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie where leads the goal chart with 11 goals.

Cyriel Dessers has scored 11 goals for Heracles Almelo, the most so far this season in the Eredivisie. (Instagram/Cyriel Dessers)

The striker started his career with his hometown club OH Leuven before he moved to Lokeren, also in Belgium.

It was in 2016 that he moved to the Netherlands to join NAC Breda in the Dutch second-tier where he scored 22 goals in the 2016/2017 season to help them to promotion to the Eredivisie.

He joined FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie in 2017 and spent two years there before his 2019 summer move to Heracles Almelo.