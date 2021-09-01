RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia FC terminates contract of Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho

Steve Dede

What next for the Super Eagles goalkeeper after this?

Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia FC has terminated the contract of Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

APOEL, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, announced that it had ended its cooperation with the goalkeeper.

The company APOEL FOOTBALL (PUBLIC LTD) announces the completion of its cooperation with goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after our team received financial compensation for the termination,” the club said in a statement.

Uzoho joined the club in June 2020 but had to wait several months before he made his debut due to an injury.

The goalkeeper spent more than a year on the sidelines after sustaining an injury on national team duties in October 2019.

He returned in January 2021 to make 18 appearances for APOEL in the 2020/2021 season.

He has managed just appearance this season.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

