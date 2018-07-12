Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Cuadrado has 'no problem' giving up Juve No.7 shirt to Ronaldo

Football Cuadrado has 'no problem' giving up Juve No.7 shirt to Ronaldo

Colombia midfielder Juan Cuadrado says he is happy to give up his Juventus No.7 shirt to the Italian champions' new signing and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo is synonymous with the No.7 shirt he has worn for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Portugal play

Cristiano Ronaldo is synonymous with the No.7 shirt he has worn for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Portugal

(AFP)

Colombia midfielder Juan Cuadrado says he is happy to give up his Juventus No.7 shirt to the Italian champions' new signing and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

After nine years, four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles with Real Madrid, Ronaldo completed a surprise move to Italy's Serie A earlier this week, saying "the time has come to open a new stage in my life."

Ever since he joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon as a gangly 18-year-old in 2003, Ronaldo has worn the No.7 shirt and has even created his own CR7 fashion label, in a reference to his initials and jersey number.

"We know what he represents with his shirt and I didn't have any problem (giving it up)," Cuadrado said in a press conference in Bogota.

"For me the most important thing is to train hard and be ready for the coach when he sends me onto the pitch to play, which will now be with (the number) 588."

On Wednesday, Cuadrado had already sent a welcome message to Ronaldo insinuating he would give up claims to the coveted No.7.

Cuadrado is more interested in Ronaldo's abilities than what shirt number dons either player's back.

"He'll bring a lot to Juventus with this hunger he has for winning," he said.

"He's one of the best in the world and with what he's done and his experience, he'll help us a lot."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

Gareth Southgate (left) and Roberto Martinez will try to rally their teams after agonising losses in the semi-finals for England and Belgium
Football Dejected England, Belgium aim to leave World Cup on a high
Former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard announced he would join the Scottish Premiership club this summer on a four-year deal
Football Gerrard starts managerial career with 'satisfactory' Rangers win
Tunisia's World Cup coach Nabil Maaloul has been appointed as coach of Qatari league champions Al Duhail.
Football Tunisia World Cup coach takes charge of Qatar's Al Duhail
Croatia players celebrate reaching the World Cup final after beating England in the semi-final
Football Croatia's World Cup success divides Balkan neighbours