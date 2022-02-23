Zaha outshines Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Kalu still waiting for debut as Watford fall to 17th defeat against Crystal Palace

Dennis played all 90 minutes of the encounter at Vicarage Road but could not make any meaningful contribution on a night when it was Palace's African contingent that shone.

Ivory Coast's Wilfred Zaha scored a late brace (85' & 90') to add some gloss to the scoreline after Jean Mateta's opener (15') and Connor Gallagher's 42nd-minute goal put Patrick Viera's men in the driving seat.

AFP

Dennis had zero shots on targets, missed two big chances to score and had only 31 touches of the ball throughout the match.

The former Club Brugge won only one of 12 ground duels and another one of three aerial duels as the Palace defence outmuscled Dennis and kept him quiet all night.

Dennis was the only member of the Super Eagles' contingent at Vicarage Road to see action on Thursday night with William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu both unused substitutes.

After joining from Bordeaux during the January transfer window, Kalu is yet to play any minutes for Roy Hodgson's side as the 24-year-old is made to wait for his debut.

Twitter/watfordfc

New signing Samir partnered Craig Cathcart in the centre of defence for the visit of the Eagles as Troost-Ekong was dropped to the bench following recent below-par performances.

Wednesday's loss takes Watford to 17 defeats in the league, the most defeats of any club so far.