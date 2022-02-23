PREMIER LEAGUE

Zaha outshines Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Kalu still waiting for debut as Watford fall to 17th defeat against Crystal Palace

Zaha was the star of the match with a late brace while Emmanuel Dennis failed to trouble Crystal Palace

Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis had a night to forget as his Watford side went down 4-1 at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Dennis played all 90 minutes of the encounter at Vicarage Road but could not make any meaningful contribution on a night when it was Palace's African contingent that shone.

Ivory Coast's Wilfred Zaha scored a late brace (85' & 90') to add some gloss to the scoreline after Jean Mateta's opener (15') and Connor Gallagher's 42nd-minute goal put Patrick Viera's men in the driving seat.

Zaha again proved his credentials in the attacking third with his two late goals
Zaha again proved his credentials in the attacking third with his two late goals

Dennis had zero shots on targets, missed two big chances to score and had only 31 touches of the ball throughout the match.

The former Club Brugge won only one of 12 ground duels and another one of three aerial duels as the Palace defence outmuscled Dennis and kept him quiet all night.

Dennis was the only member of the Super Eagles' contingent at Vicarage Road to see action on Thursday night with William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu both unused substitutes.

After joining from Bordeaux during the January transfer window, Kalu is yet to play any minutes for Roy Hodgson's side as the 24-year-old is made to wait for his debut.

Samuel Kalu (R) in training with Emmanuel Dennis (L)
Samuel Kalu (R) in training with Emmanuel Dennis (L)

New signing Samir partnered Craig Cathcart in the centre of defence for the visit of the Eagles as Troost-Ekong was dropped to the bench following recent below-par performances.

Wednesday's loss takes Watford to 17 defeats in the league, the most defeats of any club so far.

Watford remain 18th on the log and with a relegation battle on their hands while Crystal Palace move up to 11th on the table.

