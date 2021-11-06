Mature Eagles continue to improve, make one step forward under Vieira after another win

After that impressive 0-2 win over Manchester City last weekend, the Eagles produced another solid display to dispatch Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha converted from a tight angle to put the Eagles ahead in the second half following a beautiful pass from James McArthur.

Zaha's goal was initially chalked off for offside but VAR overruled it to give the 28-year-old his fourth goal of the season.

The VAR was called into action once again when Wolves appealed for a penalty as Rayan Ait-Nouri was fouled in the box but it was Palace's day and everything went in their favour with the VAR giving the home side a foul instead.

Palace doubled their lead later through their Chelsea star, Conor Gallagher, on loan at the club, who latched on to a loose ball to score the second goal and seal the win and all three points.

Palace, with the result, have now extended their unbeaten run to five games after three draws and two wins, with the latest win a sign of an improving team, according to their manager, Vieira.

"That was a really happy dressing room," an elated Vieira said after the game. "I think today we showed the team is getting this kind of maturity to perform week after week in the Premier League."

"We knew it would be difficult and had a really good performance. We didn't play as well as we wanted but we were patient, we kept our organisation."

Pulse Nigeria

He added;