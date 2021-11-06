RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mature Eagles continue to improve, make one step forward under Vieira after another win

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Crystal Palace made it two wins in two for the first time under Patrick Vieira, who believes the South London Club have made a step forward after another crucial victory.

Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Recommended articles

After that impressive 0-2 win over Manchester City last weekend, the Eagles produced another solid display to dispatch Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha converted from a tight angle to put the Eagles ahead in the second half following a beautiful pass from James McArthur.

Zaha's goal was initially chalked off for offside but VAR overruled it to give the 28-year-old his fourth goal of the season.

The VAR was called into action once again when Wolves appealed for a penalty as Rayan Ait-Nouri was fouled in the box but it was Palace's day and everything went in their favour with the VAR giving the home side a foul instead.

Palace doubled their lead later through their Chelsea star, Conor Gallagher, on loan at the club, who latched on to a loose ball to score the second goal and seal the win and all three points.

Palace, with the result, have now extended their unbeaten run to five games after three draws and two wins, with the latest win a sign of an improving team, according to their manager, Vieira.

"That was a really happy dressing room," an elated Vieira said after the game. "I think today we showed the team is getting this kind of maturity to perform week after week in the Premier League."

"We knew it would be difficult and had a really good performance. We didn't play as well as we wanted but we were patient, we kept our organisation."

Zaha celebrates his goal with McArthur
Zaha celebrates his goal with McArthur Pulse Nigeria

He added;

"I think in the previous games we created a lot of chances we couldn't score, today we didn't create much and managed to score two goals. So, the team is still improving and I think with the performance we had (today) we made one step forward."

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cuadrado gives Juventus injury-time win over Fiorentina

Cuadrado gives Juventus injury-time win over Fiorentina

Norwich sack manager Daniel Farke despite win

Norwich sack manager Daniel Farke despite win

Bayern Munich down Freiburg to go four points clear in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich down Freiburg to go four points clear in Bundesliga

Cuadrado gives Juventus injury-time win over Fiorentina

Cuadrado gives Juventus injury-time win over Fiorentina

Mature Eagles continue to improve, make one step forward under Vieira after another win

Mature Eagles continue to improve, make one step forward under Vieira after another win

Man Utd derby defeat ramps up pressure on Solskjaer, Man City cut Chelsea's lead

Man Utd derby defeat ramps up pressure on Solskjaer, Man City cut Chelsea's lead

Dolly strikes twice to give Kaizer Chiefs derby win

Dolly strikes twice to give Kaizer Chiefs derby win

Wilfred Ndidi’s return Leicester City’s biggest positive on a frustrating night

Wilfred Ndidi’s return Leicester City’s biggest positive on a frustrating night

Xavi faces 'biggest challenge of career' as Barcelona coach

Xavi faces 'biggest challenge of career' as Barcelona coach

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina