Crotone's Sporting Director says Simy Nwankwo will certainly be sold following interests from Serie A and Bundesliga clubs

Nwankwo impressed again in Serie A where he was the leading scorer for Crotone in the 2020/2021 season. But with his team getting relegated, the 29-year-old striker has been linked with a move.

With the transfer speculations, Crotone's Sporting Director Beppe Ursino has revealed interest in the Nigerian forward from the German Bundesliga and the Serie A.

"Simy has requests from Serie A, but above all from the Bundesliga. Many Serie A teams have requested for him and he will certainly be sold. Simy is on the market because he is in great demand", Ursino told Italian newspaper, Corriere dello Sport.

Pulse Nigeria

According to reports, newly promoted Salernitana lead the Serie A race for the Nigerian ahead of Lazio, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Genoa and Monza.

There are also French and Belgian clubs interested in the Super Eagle, whose contract with Crotone ends in 2022.

The Nigerian striker scored 20 goals in Serie A in the just-ended season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku scored more league goals in Italy than the Nigeria international.