RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Crotone's Sporting Director says Simy Nwankwo will certainly be sold following interests from Serie A and Bundesliga clubs

Authors:

Steve Dede

Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo will leave Crotone after an impressive season.

Nwankwo Simy scored 20 goals last season Crotone in the Serie A (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Nwankwo Simy is one of the most in-form players in the Serie A (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria

According to the club's Sporting Director, after scoring 20 goals in Serie A for relegated Crotone, Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo will certainly be sold.

Recommended articles

Nwankwo impressed again in Serie A where he was the leading scorer for Crotone in the 2020/2021 season. But with his team getting relegated, the 29-year-old striker has been linked with a move.

With the transfer speculations, Crotone's Sporting Director Beppe Ursino has revealed interest in the Nigerian forward from the German Bundesliga and the Serie A.

"Simy has requests from Serie A, but above all from the Bundesliga. Many Serie A teams have requested for him and he will certainly be sold. Simy is on the market because he is in great demand", Ursino told Italian newspaper, Corriere dello Sport.

Simy Nwankwo will Crotone this summer after an impressive season with Crotone [Twitter/@FansTribeHQ]
Simy Nwankwo will Crotone this summer after an impressive season with Crotone [Twitter/@FansTribeHQ] Pulse Nigeria

According to reports, newly promoted Salernitana lead the Serie A race for the Nigerian ahead of Lazio, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Genoa and Monza.

There are also French and Belgian clubs interested in the Super Eagle, whose contract with Crotone ends in 2022.

The Nigerian striker scored 20 goals in Serie A in the just-ended season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku scored more league goals in Italy than the Nigeria international.

Nwankwo also broke and surpassed the record as the highest Nigerian scorer in a single Serie A season.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Brazil's players say 'against Copa America' but won't boycott

Crotone's Sporting Director says Simy Nwankwo will certainly be sold following interests from Serie A and Bundesliga clubs

Neymar helps Brazil to perfect six in WC qualifying

Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles' 2-game friendly

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr praises Valentine Ozornwafor for his performance against Cameroon

Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Super Eagles players’ rating from the two friendly games against the Indomitable Lions

Saint Petersburg sees virus spike as Euro looms

Diego Llorente second Spain player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Euro 2020

Benzema exits early as France beat Bulgaria in final pre-Euro friendly