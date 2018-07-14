Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Croatian players will sacrifice World Cup final places if not fit - Dalic

Football Croatian players will sacrifice World Cup final places if not fit - Dalic

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic is prepared to make changes for Sunday's World Cup final against France if some of his players have not recovered from their exertions in reaching football's biggest game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Final hurdle: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic could be forced into changes for Sunday's World Cup final play

Final hurdle: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic could be forced into changes for Sunday's World Cup final

(AFP)

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic is prepared to make changes for Sunday's World Cup final against France if some of his players have not recovered from their exertions in reaching football's biggest game.

Dalic's men have been forced to go through three periods of extra-time against Denmark, Russia and England to become the smallest country in 68 years to make the final.

"Tomorrow is the World Cup final. Simply, the players know what that is," Dalic said on Saturday.

"One thing that brings me happiness is that all my players tell me if they are not 100 percent fit. They will concede and say they are not fit. They know what is at stake, but if they are unable to give their all they will tell us. They have such an attitude."

Ivan Perisic, who scored and set up Mario Mandzukic's winner in a 2-1 semi-final win over England, was among five Croatian players to miss training on Friday.

"We have nothing to train. We need relaxation and rest to gain freshness for tomorrow. We have some minor injuries, minor problems, and I hope my players will be ready. If not, I have great players on the bench who will be raring to go."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup finalbullet

Football

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic trains in Sochi
Football Made in Switzerland, Croatia's Rakitic on cusp of World Cup glory
A chain-smoking former banker Maurizio Sarri is not your conventional football coach as Chelsea fans will discover having impressed at Napoli
Football Maurizio Sarri -- the ex-banker hoping to light up Chelsea dugout
Griezmann scored the first penalty to be awarded by VAR in World Cup history against Australia
Football World Cup: Road to the final
Maurizio Sarri will be the new man barking instructions from the Stamford Bridge touchline after his appointment on Friiay as the replacement to Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager stadium in Milan on October 1, 2017.
Football Sarri appointed Chelsea's new manager