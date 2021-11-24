RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend shows off baby bump in stylish coat [photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Georgina Rodriguez decided to show off her stylish outfit but covered her pregnancy.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez showed off her winter collection as the year comes to an end.

Recommended articles

Rodriguez decided to show off a stylish winter outfit while her partner was with Manchester United preparing for a UEFA Champions League group stage fixture against Spanish La Liga side Villareal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend covered her stomach in a massive coat
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend covered her stomach in a massive coat Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo scored a Manchester United bounced back with a 2-0 win against Villareal in Europe.

The result was a proper response to the 4-1 loss at the weekend to Watford which led to the departure of Ole Gunnar Solkjaer.

Ronaldo took to his official Instagram account to pay tribute to Solskjaer when he posted a picture of them together.

The picture came with a caption that said, "He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have a daughter together
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have a daughter together Pulse Nigeria

"But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.

"Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"

The post by Georgina on her her official Instagram account showing off her style has gone viral.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have a daughter Alana together born in 2016. Ronaldo has three other children Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and twins Eva and Mateo born by two surrogate mothers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins together
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins together Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo earlier stated that he and Rodriguez are expecting twins together in a post on his Instagram account.

The post said, "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you."

In the post by Rodriguez, she decided to shield her pregnancy from cold with a massive coat in the photos posted on social media.

The 27-year-old showed off high top sneakers with, sweats and a black face cap. Known for being Ronaldo's partner, Rodriguez is an accomplished model from Argentina.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anger in Norway after two reporters held in Qatar

Anger in Norway after two reporters held in Qatar

Bayern Munich fans put pressure on club to end Qatari deal

Bayern Munich fans put pressure on club to end Qatari deal

Hapless Paul Onuachu strives to catch much-needed Europa League break

Hapless Paul Onuachu strives to catch much-needed Europa League break

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend shows off baby bump in stylish coat [photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend shows off baby bump in stylish coat [photos]

Thomas Tuchel gives Chelsea players one-day holiday following Juventus thrashing

Thomas Tuchel gives Chelsea players one-day holiday following Juventus thrashing

BEN 0-0 BAR: Xavi Hernandez rues missed opportunity at Camp Nou

BEN 0-0 BAR: Xavi Hernandez rues missed opportunity at Camp Nou

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

'Duracell bunny' Haraguchi eager to break Union duck

'Duracell bunny' Haraguchi eager to break Union duck

SHOCKING: Midfielder collapses during Championship match

SHOCKING: Midfielder collapses during Championship match

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa

‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa