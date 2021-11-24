Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend shows off baby bump in stylish coat [photos]

Rodriguez decided to show off a stylish winter outfit while her partner was with Manchester United preparing for a UEFA Champions League group stage fixture against Spanish La Liga side Villareal.

Ronaldo scored a Manchester United bounced back with a 2-0 win against Villareal in Europe.

The result was a proper response to the 4-1 loss at the weekend to Watford which led to the departure of Ole Gunnar Solkjaer.

Ronaldo took to his official Instagram account to pay tribute to Solskjaer when he posted a picture of them together.

The picture came with a caption that said, "He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United.

"But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.

"Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"

The post by Georgina on her her official Instagram account showing off her style has gone viral.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have a daughter Alana together born in 2016. Ronaldo has three other children Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and twins Eva and Mateo born by two surrogate mothers.

Ronaldo earlier stated that he and Rodriguez are expecting twins together in a post on his Instagram account.

The post said, "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you."

In the post by Rodriguez, she decided to shield her pregnancy from cold with a massive coat in the photos posted on social media.