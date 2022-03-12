PREMIER LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message to Manchester United fans after Tottenham hat-trick

Damola Ogungbe
'We can beat any team!' - Cristiano Ronaldo rallies Manchester United teammates and fans

Cristiano Ronaldo (IMAGO/PA Images)

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to all Manchester United fans following his heroics against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick at Old Trafford on Saturday as Manchester United secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte's side.

The 37-year-old forward reached 807 goals for both club and country on Saturday, making him the all-time highest goalscorer in football history.

Following his record-breaking efforts on the pitch, Ronaldo took to his personal Instagram page to reveal that he is excited about hitting another landmark in the history of football.

Ronaldo wrote: “Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford!

“Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort. We’ve proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one.

“There are no limits for Man United! No matter what! Let’s go, Devils!”

Ronaldo's hat-trick on Saturday was the Portuguese' 59th career hat-trick but only his second in the Premier League having scored a hat-trick against Newcastle United in January 2008.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

