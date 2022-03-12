Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message to Manchester United fans after Tottenham hat-trick

Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick at Old Trafford on Saturday as Manchester United secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte's side.

The 37-year-old forward reached 807 goals for both club and country on Saturday, making him the all-time highest goalscorer in football history.

Following his record-breaking efforts on the pitch, Ronaldo took to his personal Instagram page to reveal that he is excited about hitting another landmark in the history of football.

Ronaldo wrote: “Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford!

“Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort. We’ve proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one.

“There are no limits for Man United! No matter what! Let’s go, Devils!”