Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez cried tears of joy while his first son celebrated wildly after he scored a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The 34-year-old reminded everyone why he is wildly considered the best player of the world by scoring all three goals for Juventus in their second leg round of 16 clash played on Tuesday, March 13.

The Serie A leaders lost the first leg 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and needed a massive performance in front of their home supporters to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo produced another magical night in Champions League history scoring two headed goals to level the encounter on aggregate going into the final minutes of the game.

Ronaldo and Georgina reportedly got engaged in the summer of 2018 and she showed support for him in his biggest Juventus career till now.

With the game on the line, Ronaldo stepped up to score the winning penalty to give Juventus the advantage and send the Stadium into a wild celebration.

During the wild celebrations after the game, Rodriguez was caught on camera as she displayed emotion shedding tears of joy while his son Cristiano Junior punched the air to celebrate his father’s victory.

Georgina also took to her official Instagram account to praise the achievements of her partner against Atletico Madrid.

She said, “This 3-0 nobody steals it. You deserve it, not for the three goals tonight.

“You deserve it for your dedication, for what you get in the club where you are. You are a trailer for your team-mates, coach and everyone we admire and support every day.

“Karma exists. God knows, God gives it to you, because the world of soccer is yours. WE LOVE YOU. Cristianito, Mateo, Eva, Alana, Georgina.”

Speaking to Sky Italia Ronaldo stated that the comeback was special and he was brought in for these type of performances.

He said, “It had to be a special night and it was. This is the mentality you need in the Champions League.

“It had to be a special night and it was, not just for the goals, but for the team and their incredible attitude. This is the mentality you need in the Champions League and we are on the right track.”