Cristiano Ronaldo takes decision on Manchester United future

Jidechi Chidiezie
"Sunday, the king plays," the Manchester United star wrote in response to a Ronaldo fan page on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United received a massive boost on Saturday as unsettled superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to resume training ahead of the club's Sunday friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

The Portuguese forward who signified his interest to quit United this summer had been away from the team due to personal obligations that prevented him from joining the Red Devils' preseason trip to Thailand and Australia.

He revealed he was back in training on Saturday by posting a picture of himself with some of the young United players.

"Working in progress," he wrote, alongside an image of himself with teammates Charlie McNeill, Amad Diallo, Charlie Savage and Hannibal Mejbri.

For Saturday's exhibition match in Oslo against Atletico Madrid, the 37-year-old was not included in United's lineup although Ten Hag, assured reporters that he would be in the squad for tomorrow's game, which United ultimately lost 1-0.

He was also absent from Wednesday's friendly versus Wrexham.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a major subject for transfer rumours this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a major subject for transfer rumours this summer Reuters

On Friday, Ronaldo hinted that he will play in Sunday's friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on Friday. "Domingo, o rei joga," which translates to "Sunday, the king plays," the Portuguese international said in response to a post from a Ronaldo fan page about him missing the match in Norway.

Ronaldo has through his agent Jorge Mendes, reportedly repeated his desire to leave United.

This week, he hit back at reports suggesting that he is insisting on leaving Manchester United following his meeting with manager Erik Ten Hag about his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo models new Manchester United home jersey
Cristiano Ronaldo models new Manchester United home jersey Pulse Nigeria

The 37-year-old forward returned to United last season, after stints with Real Madrid and Juventus.

Although he ended the season as the club's top scorer, United had a dismal year and missed out on Champions League qualification as a result of finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

