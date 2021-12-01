Cristiano Ronaldo supports claims Lionel Messi 'stole' 2021 Ballon d'Or

On Monday, November 29, 2021, Messi was given his seventh Ballon d'Or at a Paris ceremony.

The Manchester United forward, who finished sixth, stated that he was disappointed with Ballon d'Or's, Chief Pascal Ferre, who claimed he wanted to finish his career with more Golden balls than Messi.

In a message on his official Instagram account, Ronaldo said: "It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or.

'And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist.

'I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone.

'I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone.

'The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country.

'The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football."

Ronaldo also through his Instagram account also liked a statement that detailed his achievements for the season.

The account stated that Messi did not deserve the award which only Ronaldo and Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski did enough to battle it out.

The statement on the Ronaldo fan account said, 'And who does the prize go to? For Messi, who only won the Copa del Rey by Barcelona, ​​he hasn't scored a goal against Real Madrid since when Cristiano left, disappeared in the big games of the season, won the Copa America that was supposed to be every 4 years and do practically every year.

'He didn't score in the final or in the semi-final. And he's been having a weak season with PSG individually.

'For Cristiano to win this prize he has to be 300% unquestionable. It's no use scoring the most beautiful bike of the year, being champion of everything by club, top scorer of everything, and scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup, they still provide a way to take his prize.

'With Messi, it's the other way around. He can do a low-key season, way below, they'll always find a way to favour him and give him the prize.'

Ronaldo responded to the statement on the account with a thumbs-up emoji and wrote 'facts'.