Cristiano Ronaldo shows off N564M diamond wristwatch during a press conference

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo caught the glares at the press conference ahead of the Champions League clash against Manchester United with the N564m (£1.2million) watch on his wrist.

Ronaldo was chosen for media duties ahead of his return to his old stomping ground Old Trafford and as he spoke to the press on Monday evening, he was pictured with his expensive wristwatch.

The 33-year-old who is reportedly worth $450m was pictured wearing a rare Franck Muller watch made out of diamond.

According to Joseph Frost who is Frank Muller’s main supplier in the United Kingdom, Ronaldo is a big fan of the brand.

“Ronaldo is a big fan of the brand and has been seen wearing them regularly,” Muller is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

Ronaldo is preparing for only his second Champions League game for Juventus after serving a one-match suspension he got from a red card in his debut game in the competition for his new club.

It is also the first time he was facing the media after the allegations that he raped model Kathryn Mayorga in a Vegas hotel in 2009.