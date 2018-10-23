Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off N564M diamond wristwatch

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off N564M diamond wristwatch during a press conference

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo play

Cristiano Ronaldo

(AFP/Getty Images)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo caught the glares at the press conference ahead of the Champions League clash against Manchester United with the N564m (£1.2million) watch on his wrist.

Ronaldo was chosen for media duties ahead of his return to his old stomping ground Old Trafford and as he spoke to the press on Monday evening, he was pictured with his expensive wristwatch.

The 33-year-old who is reportedly worth $450m was pictured wearing a rare Franck Muller watch made out of diamond.

Cristiano Ronaldo play

Cristiano Ronaldo

(Action Images via Reuters)

 

According to Joseph Frost who is Frank Muller’s main supplier in the United Kingdom, Ronaldo is a big fan of the brand.

Ronaldo is a big fan of the brand and has been seen wearing them regularly,” Muller is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

Cristiano Ronaldo play

Cristiano Ronaldo

(Action Images via Reuters)

 

Ronaldo is preparing for only his second Champions League game for Juventus after serving a one-match suspension he got from a red card in his debut game in the competition for his new club.

It is also the first time he was facing the media after the allegations that he raped model Kathryn Mayorga in a Vegas hotel in 2009.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Iwobi named Man of the Match in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Leicester Citybullet
2 3 things to know about Marco Ianni, the Chelsea assistant coach who...bullet
3 Paul Pogba shows off new haircut for Juventus clashbullet

Football

Esperance edged a thrilling tie to reach the final
Football Never-say-die Esperance reach CAF Champions League final
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho arrived on foot to his side's Champions League clash with Juventus on Tuesday
Football Mourinho arrives on foot as Man Utd late again for Juventus game
Atlanta United coach Gerardo Martino has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season
Football Martino to leave Atlanta United at end of season: club
Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich after losing 3-0 to PSG in Paris in last season's Champions League
Football Ancelotti has dig at Bayern on return to Paris with Napoli
X
Advertisement