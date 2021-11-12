Cristiano Ronaldo shows class, gifts tearful pitch invader shirt (video)

The 36-year-old could not find the breakthrough in a game that ended without a goal.

Despite the 0-0 result, Ronaldo still found a way to be the hero of the encounter.

The Manchester United forward over the course of the game was presented with several opportunities to put Portugal in front at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. He could not convert any of the chances as his side suffered a setback in their quest to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo and pitch invader

With the game over and players heading for the exit, some fans decided to invade the pitch.

One of the pitch invaders rushed to get a hug from Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon D'Or winner was able to avoid him before he got too close, and eventually the pitch evader was dragged off by security at the stadium.

Ronaldo was in the midst of security guards but a young fan who also invaded the pitch was intent on meeting the Portuguese football icon.

To get close to Ronaldo, she was able to force her way past the security in tears.

Ronaldo received the young fan and gifted her with his shirt. He then hugged her and was ushered off the pitch by the security personnel.