Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has warned Ghana and the other Group H teams that he’s coming to the World Cup to “win it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

The Manchester United star and his country will face Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars will face Portugal in their opening game of the tournament, with a lot at stake for both teams.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an explosive interview that will be aired on Wednesday, Ronaldo opened up on his tumultuous second spell at Manchester United.

He slammed the club and its manager, Eric ten Hag, for disrespecting him, insisting he currently feels betrayed.

The 37-year-old added that he’s going to the World Cup to “win it for Portugal”, and then return to resolve things with United.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his final 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars boss announced his list for the tournament on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Iwobi and Aribo headline the list of players in Nigeria's camp ahead of the clash against Portugal.

    Osimhen missing as Iwobi, Aribo arrive at Nigeria's camp for Portugal's friendly

  • Alejandro Garnacho after scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against Fulham

    Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next Superstar

  • Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in the Portuguese league

    20-year-old Nigerian striker Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in Portugal

Recommended articles

Osimhen missing as Iwobi, Aribo arrive at Nigeria's camp for Portugal's friendly

Osimhen missing as Iwobi, Aribo arrive at Nigeria's camp for Portugal's friendly

Ogun State Set to bid for 2024 National Sports Festival

Ogun State Set to bid for 2024 National Sports Festival

Tobi Amusan makes World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year final list

Tobi Amusan makes World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year final list

20-year-old Nigerian striker Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in Portugal

20-year-old Nigerian striker Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in Portugal

Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next Superstar

Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next Superstar

All FIFA Golden Ball Winners from Oliver Kahn to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

All FIFA Golden Ball Winners from Oliver Kahn to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Watch: Adidas' brilliant FIFA World Cup advert featuring Messi, Benzema, Stormzy, and others.

Watch: Adidas' brilliant FIFA World Cup advert featuring Messi, Benzema, Stormzy, and others.

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

Kamaru Usman celebrates Black Panther at Israel Adesanya's downfall

Kamaru Usman celebrates Black Panther at Israel Adesanya's downfall

Trending

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Mourinho blasts the attitude of one of his players following Roma's draw against Sassuolo

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo

Super Eagles.

Peseiro names 23-man Super Eagles squad, Ahmed Musa, Onyedika missing, Onuachu returns