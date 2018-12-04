Pulse.ng logo
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sisters blames mafia for Ballon d’or snub

Ronaldo's sisters have hinted on a reason why their brother was not the winner of the Ballon d’or.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sisters play

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sisters

(Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sisters have put the blame for his Ballon d’Or snub on the mafia after Luka Modric was crowned winner on Monday, December 3.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo had a fantastic season with Real Madrid before he moved to Serie A giants Juventus.

Ronaldo then went on to have a good 2018 FIFA World Cup with the Portuguese team that progressed to the round of 16.

play

 

He was the winner of the previous two editions and was on course to win a sixth which will have made him surpass his rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo eventually finished runner-up to Modric and his sisters are of the opinion there is a conspiracy to deny their brother glory.

Ronaldo's sister on Ballon d’Or

In a post on the official Instagram account of Elma Aveiro, Ronaldo’s sister stated that she was not satisfied with the outcome of the encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo play

Cristiano Ronaldo

(Mirror)

She said, “Unfortunately this is the world we live in, rotten, with mafia and f******g money.

“The power of God is a lot greater than all this rottenness. God takes his time but he doesn’t fail.”

 

Ronaldo’s other sister Katie also did not hold back after Modric was crowned the winner of the Ballon d’Or.

Luka Modric play

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric inspired Croatia to reach the World Cup final for the first time

(AFP)

She said, “Best player in the world….for those who understand football of course.”

Ronaldo sister has always defended her brother like she did against the rape accusations and when he was sent off against Valencia in the Champions League.

