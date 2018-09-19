news

Twitter users descended on Cristiano Ronaldo following his red card in his debut Champions League game for Juventus against Valencia on Wednesday, September 19.

The 33-year-old was expected to respond to Lionel Messi's hattrick for Barcelona with another outstanding performance but was on the receiving end of a red card.

The reigning World Player of the Year was shown a red card following an altercation with a Valencia player Jeison Murillo in the penalty box.

The incident occurred in the 29th minute with an aerial ball expected into the Valencia penalty area, Ronaldo and his opponent aimed to get themselves into better position where the incident then occured.

The centre referee consulted with his assistant as Ronaldo was sent off for allegedly elbowing his opponent which he protested vehemently.

Twitter reactions to Ronaldo's red card

Following his first two goals for Juventus against Sassuolo in the Serie A , the superstar was expected to light up the Champions League but his red card meant he had to go for an early shower, here are the reactions of Twitter users to the incident.

"seriously a red card for @Cristiano for that? even if ref gave him a yellow it would be questionable but red is complet nonsense"

"You can see how much winning/playing football means to Ronaldo - crying in the CL after being sent off in the group stages and he’s won it what 4/5 times. He’s an elite winner."

"I mean a hand on the face is usually a red. CR7 lost his head very briefly and it’s cost him. A red seems harsh right now but ref probably followed the rules correctly IMO. No neutral wants to see Ronaldo banned but surely it was the correct decision?"

"Lmao someone has edited Felix Brych Wikipedia’s page for sending off Ronaldo .."

"That Ronaldo call is one of the most ridiculous sending offs ever. I'm not sure any of the officials actually saw it."

"If I had paid money for tickets for the return of Ronaldo to Man Utd this would be my reaction too "

Ronaldo to miss Manchester United games?