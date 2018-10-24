Cristiano Ronaldo meets up with Ferguson in Manchester after Champions League clash

Cristiano posed for a picture with his former manager Alex Ferguson and stated he was delighted to see him in good health.
Ronaldo was in action for all 90 minutes to help Juventus overcome his former side Manchester United 1-0 away at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23.
A first-half goal by Paulo Dybala gave the reigning Italian Champions consolidated their spot at the top of the table with a dominant performance.
After the game, Ronaldo spoke about how he was well received by the supporters of his former side.
He then took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of himself and Ferguson who was his manager for six years at Manchester United along with a caption to thank him.
Ronaldo’s captain, “A great coach and above all a wonderful man. Taught me so many things inside and outside the pitch. Great to see you in good shape, Boss!”
In Ronaldo’s message, he revealed that it was good to see his former boss in good health as he recently just recovered from a surgery.
The 76-year-old Scottish man underwent Surgery for brain haemorrhage earlier in the year and was in intensive care for a long while before his full recovery.
Ronaldo who signed for Juventus in the summer transfer window is expected to return to action when they travel away to face Empoli on Saturday, October 27.