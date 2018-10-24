Pulse.ng logo
Cristiano Ronaldo meets Ferguson in Manchester after Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo meets up with Ferguson in Manchester after Champions League clash

Cristiano posed for a picture with his former manager Alex Ferguson and stated he was delighted to see him in good health.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Ferguson play Cristiano Ronaldo re united with Ferguson for after the clash at Old Trafford (Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo met with his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester after a Champions League encounter.

Ronaldo was in action for all 90 minutes to help Juventus overcome his former side Manchester United 1-0 away at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23.

Juventus stats

A first-half goal by Paulo Dybala gave the reigning Italian Champions consolidated their spot at the top of the table with a dominant performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a winning return to Old Trafford, but it was Paulo Dybala's goal that gave Juventus the points against Manchester United play Ronaldo played a key part as Juventus beat Manchester United at Old Trafford (AFP)

Ronaldo and Ferguson

After the game, Ronaldo spoke about how he was well received by the supporters of his former side.

He then took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of himself and Ferguson who was his manager for six years at Manchester United along with a caption to thank him.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala combined for Juventus' winning goal play Ronaldo played a part in the build up as Paulo Dybala scored the only goal of the game (AFP)

 

Ronaldo’s captain, “A great coach and above all a wonderful man. Taught me so many things inside and outside the pitch. Great to see you in good shape, Boss!”

 

In Ronaldo’s message, he revealed that it was good to see his former boss in good health as he recently just recovered from a surgery.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won on both his returns to Old Trafford with Real Madrid and Juventus after six seasons with Manchester United play Ronaldo was pleased with the Old Trafford crwod after the game (AFP)

 

The 76-year-old Scottish man underwent Surgery for brain haemorrhage earlier in the year and was in intensive care for a long while before his full recovery.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

Ronaldo who signed for Juventus in the summer transfer window is expected to return to action when they travel away to face Empoli on Saturday, October 27.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

