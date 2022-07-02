TRANSFERS

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United 'Time's Up!' in shocking U-turn

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo has reportedly asked Man United to listen to significant offers for him this summer as he doesn't see himself playing Thursday night football

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play Champions league football next season
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play Champions league football next season

Cristiano Ronaldo has for a long time been worried about United's delay in the transfer market this summer.

Recommended articles

The 37-year-old's worry has even heightened with latest reports claiming the striker has now asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window.

The 37-year-old’s decision is reportedly driven by his desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career.

Man United endured a shocking campaign last season - their worst in Premier League history recording only 16 wins and picking up just 58 points as they finished sixth, a staggering 35 points behind defending champions and local rivals Man City.

Ronaldo is unhappy that he will not be playing in the Champions League next season, with United only qualifying for the Europa League and has now declared his desire to exit the club this summer as per The Times.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer Getty Images

The report adds that Ronaldo is confident he still has three or four years left in him at the very top level and wants to represent a team capable of winning trophies.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had previously confirmed his future with the Red Devils back in June but that now seems to have taken a dramatic 'u-turn' with the latest reports.

Ronaldo may find leaving United harder than anticipated, especially after the Red Devils recently warned him he's not going anywhere.

Chelsea are one of the clubs looking to make a move for the Portuguese star, however, a deal seems far from possible at the moment with United ready to do what it takes to keep their club legend.

More news to follow as the story develops....

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Emmanuel Dennis should be Richarlison's replacement at Everton

    SUPER EAGLES: Emmanuel Dennis is Everton's most logical replacement for Richarlison

  • Onome Ebi and Perpetua Nkwocha are two of Super Falcons' longest-serving players

    Matching Perpetua Nkwocha's legend: Onome Ebi's WAFCON 2022 challenge

  • 9 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

    Suarez to Arsenal & 8 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

Recommended articles

UFC fighter calls out Israel Adesanya, claims champion is avoiding him

UFC fighter calls out Israel Adesanya, claims champion is avoiding him

Jared Cannonier to upset Israel Adesanya & other betting odds

Jared Cannonier to upset Israel Adesanya & other betting odds

SUPER EAGLES: Emmanuel Dennis is Everton's most logical replacement for Richarlison

SUPER EAGLES: Emmanuel Dennis is Everton's most logical replacement for Richarlison

Matching Perpetua Nkwocha's legend: Onome Ebi's WAFCON 2022 challenge

Matching Perpetua Nkwocha's legend: Onome Ebi's WAFCON 2022 challenge

Suarez to Arsenal & 8 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

Suarez to Arsenal & 8 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

Oshoala's biggest opponent: Profiling Cameroon's Ajara Nchout

Oshoala's biggest opponent: Profiling Cameroon's Ajara Nchout

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history
SUPER EAGLES

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to make an instant return to Union Berlin 28 days after signing for Nottingham Forest
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year