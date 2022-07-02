Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United 'Time's Up!' in shocking U-turn

The 37-year-old's worry has even heightened with latest reports claiming the striker has now asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window.

The 37-year-old’s decision is reportedly driven by his desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career.

Man United endured a shocking campaign last season - their worst in Premier League history recording only 16 wins and picking up just 58 points as they finished sixth, a staggering 35 points behind defending champions and local rivals Man City.

Ronaldo is unhappy that he will not be playing in the Champions League next season, with United only qualifying for the Europa League and has now declared his desire to exit the club this summer as per The Times.

The report adds that Ronaldo is confident he still has three or four years left in him at the very top level and wants to represent a team capable of winning trophies.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had previously confirmed his future with the Red Devils back in June but that now seems to have taken a dramatic 'u-turn' with the latest reports.

Ronaldo may find leaving United harder than anticipated, especially after the Red Devils recently warned him he's not going anywhere.

Chelsea are one of the clubs looking to make a move for the Portuguese star, however, a deal seems far from possible at the moment with United ready to do what it takes to keep their club legend.