‘I felt betrayed’ - Cristiano Ronaldo Lashes out at Manchester United Hierarchy in explosive interview

When asked by Morgan if United were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo, said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

He continued: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

Ronaldo on the move?

The forward was suspended from first-team training last month as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham and walking down the tunnel before the end of the match.

He asked to leave the club during the summer but a lack of concrete offers and Manchester United remaining firm in their decision not to sell, meant that he had to stay for one more year. However, that decision is looking more and more like a bad one for both parties.

After his suspension, he returned to the team and scored his third goal of the season in the 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff.

Ronaldo’s slams Ten Hag

Ronaldo has also had a bit of a rocky start to his relationship with new boss Erik ten Hag. At the start of the summer, with a rebuilding job on his hands, the former Ajax manager knew the Ronaldo situation was a volatile one. A legendary goalscoring machine, with his powers on the wane, who was angling for a move away from the club.

It was a situation that could have gone much worse but there needs to be appreciation for the way Ten Hag has handled it up till this point.

When Piers Morgan asked Ronaldo about current United boss Ten Hag, the Portuguese said: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo responds to Wayne Rooney

He also had some comments about former United team-mate Wayne Rooney.

Rooney recently criticized Ronaldo for refusing to come on for United as a substitute against Tottenham.

Ronaldo reportedly said: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly … probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true …”

Considering that this is a 90-minute interview, we can expect to hear so much more in the days to come. The excerpts caused such a storm that the entire world is watching and waiting.

One thing remains clear, the legendary forward still has respect for former boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

He spoke about his disappointment with the stagnation of the club since the retirement of Sir Alex.

Ronaldo said: “I don’t know what is going on but since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero.

‘Rangnick is not a coach’ - Ronaldo

One of the more popular quotes from the recently released clip was his utter disregard for former sports director turned interim manager, Ralf Rangnick.

Ronaldo said - “This guy is not even a coach. A bigger club like Manchester United brings a sports director, surprised not only me but all the world, you know.