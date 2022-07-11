“Cristiano is not for sale” - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

The Dutch manager confirmed his intention to keep Ronaldo and insisted that the Portuguese legend remains in his plans for the coming season.

Erik Ten Hag’s words

Sky Sports reports that Ten Hag made the following statement on Ronaldo, "I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

“I’m looking forward to working with him, he hasn’t told me that he wishes to leave, I’ve read but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he’s in our plans and we want to get success together,” Ten Hag said.

The new Manchester United boss said, “He's not with us, it’s due to personal issues, we’re planning with Ronaldo for the season, that is it.”

Ten Hag's statements about Ronaldo being in his plans negates the narrative that had been swirling around since the Dutchman was appointed.

The former Ajax manager plays a distinct brand of football, high intensity and pressing which many feared may be too much for 37-year-old Ronaldo.