“Cristiano is not for sale” - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

Tunde Young
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag stated emphatically that Ronaldo is in his plans despite the Portuguese star wanting to leave.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo and quelled some speculation surrounding the Portuguese star’s future.

Ronaldo reportedly requested to leave Manchester United and there has been uncertainty about his next move but Ten Hag seems to believe otherwise.

The Dutch manager confirmed his intention to keep Ronaldo and insisted that the Portuguese legend remains in his plans for the coming season.

Sky Sports reports that Ten Hag made the following statement on Ronaldo, "I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

“I’m looking forward to working with him, he hasn’t told me that he wishes to leave, I’ve read but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he’s in our plans and we want to get success together,” Ten Hag said.

The new Manchester United boss said, “He's not with us, it’s due to personal issues, we’re planning with Ronaldo for the season, that is it.”

Ten Hag's statements about Ronaldo being in his plans negates the narrative that had been swirling around since the Dutchman was appointed.

The former Ajax manager plays a distinct brand of football, high intensity and pressing which many feared may be too much for 37-year-old Ronaldo.

The statement means Ten Hag is more open to working with Ronaldo than had been initially reported.

Tunde Young

