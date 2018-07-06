Pulse.ng logo
Cristiano Ronaldo considering vintage mansion in Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star considering vintage mansion in Turin ahead of potential move to Juventus

Ahead of a potential move, plans have started already to make Ronaldo settle in quickly in Turin.

  • Published:
Christiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo considering vintage mansion in Turin ahead of potential Real Madrid to Juventus move (REUTERS)

Reports from the Italian media have continued to intensify the rumours of a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus.

According to several reports, Juventus are on the verge of signing Ronaldo from Real Madrid as the reigning Ballon d’Or winner is keen on a fresh challenge.

Cristiano Ronaldo potential mansion in Turin play Tuttosport shared a couple of images of the mansion they believe Ronaldo is considering (Tuttosport )

 

Ahead of a potential move, plans have started already to make the Portuguese settle in quickly in Turin.

Tuttosport shared some photos of the expensive mansion Ronaldo is interested in should his move to Juventus happen.

From the photos shared by Tuttosport, the vintage mansion is located in a plush location and equipped with swimming pool, a tennis court and a game room.

Christiano Ronaldo play The mansion is located in a plush area in Turin (REUTERS)

 

If Ronaldo eventually makes the move and stay in that mansion, it would mean that Juventus have splashed about  £115m for the player.

New chapter and new challenge

Christiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo considering vintage mansion in Turin ahead of potential Real Madrid to Juventus move (REUTERS)
 

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid have made a demand of £115m for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo 2017/2018 La Liga season

Although Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has revealed that a deal has not been completed, he has indeed admitted that the 33-year-old ‘is set for a new chapter and a new challenge in his brilliant career’.

Mendes has also met with Real Madrid to discuss Ronaldo’s future and his potential exit.

