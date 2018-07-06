news

Reports from the Italian media have continued to intensify the rumours of a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus.

According to several reports, Juventus are on the verge of signing Ronaldo from Real Madrid as the reigning Ballon d’Or winner is keen on a fresh challenge.

Ahead of a potential move, plans have started already to make the Portuguese settle in quickly in Turin.

Tuttosport shared some photos of the expensive mansion Ronaldo is interested in should his move to Juventus happen.

From the photos shared by Tuttosport, the vintage mansion is located in a plush location and equipped with swimming pool, a tennis court and a game room.

If Ronaldo eventually makes the move and stay in that mansion, it would mean that Juventus have splashed about £115m for the player.

New chapter and new challenge

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid have made a demand of £115m for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo 2017/2018 La Liga season

Although Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has revealed that a deal has not been completed, he has indeed admitted that the 33-year-old ‘is set for a new chapter and a new challenge in his brilliant career’.