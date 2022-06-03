Cristiano Ronaldo confirms Manchester United stay despite UCL miss

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar returned to United last summer, 12 years after leaving the club for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo's return saw him hit 24 goals in 38 games for Manchester United to finish as the club's top scorer in all competitions.

However, while it was a truly impressive campaign for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, it was a largely dreadful one for the team, with the Red Devils finishing sixth in the Premier League, trophyless, and missing out on Champions League football.

Ronaldo who is often times nicknamed 'Mr Champions League' has starred in the European club showpiece for 19 consecutive seasons scoring 140 goals, winning the trophy 5 times.

United's failure to qualify for the competition birthed speculations, that the Portuguese great could leave Old Trafford for a second time.

However, in a recent an interview with the club, Ronaldo insiisted he was happy to remain with the club and was positive that the new season would spark a turn-around under new manager.

"I was happy, of course, to be back in a club that really raised my career, so it was unbelievable, the feeling when I came back again.

It was nice to feel the supporters - the happiness of them was great.

"I was and still am very happy to be here, and what I have to say to the fans is they are amazing.

Even when we lost games, they always support us, they always are with us. The supporters are always in my heart and it's the people that we all should respect because they are always on our side." Ronaldo told ManUtd.com via Sky Sports.

"For me, the most important thing is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong. As I say before, sometimes it takes time but I still believe." he added.