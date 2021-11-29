Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

The editor stated that Ronaldo previously told him that he aims to finish his career with more Ballon d'Or awards than Argentine rival Lionel Messi.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or holds today, November 29, 2021, in Paris and Ronaldo has decided to respond to the statement by the editor.

Ronaldo has won the award five times while Messi has been victorious on six occasions.

The argentine is among the nominees along with Ronaldo who decided to respond to the accusation by the editor of the award organizers.

Ronaldo posted a lengthy story on his official Instagram account detailing his response to the statement by the editor.

He said, "Today's outcome explains why Pascal Ferré's statements in the last week, saying that I confided to him that I had the sole ambition to end my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi.

"Pascal Ferré lied, used my name to promote himself and to promote the post he works for. It is unacceptable that the responsible for awarding such a prestigious award should lie like this, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Golden Ball. And lied again today justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to be.

"I always wish congratulations to those who win, within sports and fair play that have guided my career from the beginning, and I do so because I'm never against anyone. I always win for myself and the clubs I represent, I win for myself and those who want me well. I don't win against anyone.

"The greatest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for my country's Selection. The greatest ambition of my career is to be a good role model for all those who are or wish to be professional footballers. The greatest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in the golden letters in the history of world football.

"I end by saying that my focus is already on the upcoming Manchester United game and everything that we can still conquer this season along with my mates and our supporters. The rest? The rest is just the rest."