Cristiano Ronaldo becomes oldest player to score 100 goals in Premier League history

Ronaldo's 34th-minute striker saw Manchester United reduce a 2-0 deficit to Arsenal at halftime.

The goal, his 16th of the season, was his 100th in the Premier League, making him the oldest player to score a century of goals in PL history.

Manchester United were without the Portuguese star for their ill-fated trip to Anfield the last time to take on Liverpool.

Pulse Nigeria

United suffered a 4-0 defeat without their top scorer, who missed the game due to a compassionate leave following the death of his son.