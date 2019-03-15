Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten his rival Barcelona forward Lionel Messi to the Champions League Player of the Week award.

The 34-year-old forward produced an outstanding performance to lead Juventus to a comeback against Atletico Madrid in their second leg round of 16 encounter.

Ronaldo scored all three goals as Juventus overpowered their opponents who could not protect a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

For his heroic he wins the weekly award ahead of Messi who was instrumental for his side as they also progressed to the next stage of the competition.

Messi scored twice and also provided two goals as Barcelona cruised past Lyon 5-1 to advanced to the quarterfinals and was full of praise for Ronaldo's exploit against Atletico Madrid.

Other nominees for the award include Liverpool forward Sadio Mane who scored two goals for his side as they knocked out Bayern Munich.

While German forward Leroy Sane who scored one and provided three assists as Manchester City demolished Schalke also earned a nomination.

Goal of the Month

Mane may have missed out on the Player of the Week award but emerged winner of the Goal of the Week award.

The Senegalese forward first goal against Bayern Munich beat Messi's second goal against Lyon.

Other nominees for the award were Ajax stars Dušan Tadić and and Lasse Schöne for their strikes against Real Madrid.