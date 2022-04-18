Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his twin son

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has today (Monday) announced the death of his son, one of the twins he was expecting with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
The Portugal captain took to his personal Twitter account on Monday evening to reveal that the son had died but their baby girl is alive.
Ronaldo's statement read: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.
"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.
“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”
