Covid-hit Arsenal ask for Spurs postponement

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Covid problems - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Covid problems - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Creator: Steve Bardens
Covid problems - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Creator: Steve Bardens

Arsenal said on Friday they had asked the Premier League to postpone their north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur this weekend due to a combination of coronavirus cases, injuries and players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recommended articles

Martin Odegaard missed Thursday's goalless League Cup semi-final first-leg draw at Liverpool due to Covid-19, with Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled out through injury.

Cedric Soares and Bukayo Saka suffered injuries at Anfield in a match where Granit Xhaka was sent off.

Arsenal were already without Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to their AFCON commitments.

"We can confirm we have made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Sunday's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur," said an Arsenal statement.

"We have reluctantly taken this step but we have many players currently unavailable across our squad as a result of Covid, injuries and players away with their countries at AFCON."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking earlier on Friday, was uncertain about whether the match would go ahead. 

"I don't know, it's difficult to say that with total honesty without assessing our players," he said when asked if he would like the game to be called off.

"What is today very unlikely, tomorrow is likely to happen. It's gone the other way for us when we were ready to play a match and it was cancelled twice because the other team had issues so it can go both ways. But our intention is always to play."

Fifth-placed Arsenal are two points ahead of Tottenham, but Spurs have two games in hand.

Burnley's match against Leicester on Saturday had already been postponed, with the Clarets lacking sufficient players due to Covid cases and injuries.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

FIFA suspends Senegal's Pape Gueye in transfer dispute

FIFA suspends Senegal's Pape Gueye in transfer dispute

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

AFCON 2021: 3 reasons Senegal are underperforming

AFCON 2021: 3 reasons Senegal are underperforming

AFCON 2021: Salim Boina shines as wasteful Morocco beats Comoros to reach knockout stage

AFCON 2021: Salim Boina shines as wasteful Morocco beats Comoros to reach knockout stage

Covid-hit Arsenal ask for Spurs postponement

Covid-hit Arsenal ask for Spurs postponement

Mhango double keeps Malawi in hunt for historic second-round place

Mhango double keeps Malawi in hunt for historic second-round place

Trending

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Asamoah Gyan should go for a jersey - Ghanaians react to former captain as a pundit

Asamoah Gyan