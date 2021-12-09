RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

COVID-19: Joshua Kimmich's latest complication simply a price for ignorance

Authors:

David Ben

The Unvaccinated Bayern Munich midfielder will not play for the Bundesliga Champions until 2022 following lung issue related to Covid-19

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been heavily criticised for revealing he chose not to get vaccinated against Covid-19
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been heavily criticised for revealing he chose not to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Bayern Munich earlier today confirmed that Joshua Kimmich would miss their final three fixtures of 2021 due to side effects from Covid-19.

Recommended articles

The German midfielder is a key member of the Bundesliga Champions squad and prior to today had been in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus and has not played since November when Bayern defeated Freiburg 2-1.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has not been in action for Bayern Munich since November
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has not been in action for Bayern Munich since November AFP

However, on Wednesday, it was confirmed that he was free to leave his isolation period.

"Joshua has been cleared and his period of quarantine will end tonight. Then we will do more tests and see. We know our man Jo(Kimmich), of course he will give everything to return quickly. But we have to decide together what is best and be sensible." said Hasan Salihamidzic, a member of the Bayern board.

But now, a new club statement released today reads that- "FC Bayern will play their remaining games without Joshua Kimmich until the end of the year."

Kimmich had failed to get vaccinated earlier in October
Kimmich had failed to get vaccinated earlier in October POOL

Recall that the 26-year-old's stance on the coronavirus vaccine had earlier been criticized when he revealed in October that he had not been vaccinated against the illness, claiming he had concerns over its long term effects and also denying that he was an anti-vaxxer.

"There is a very good chance that I will still get vaccinated. It's simply that I still have some concerns.", said Kimmich at the time.

Bayern Munich have now taken a public stance against their unvaccinated players in recent weeks, with the likes of Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Michael Cuisance, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and even Kimmich himself ,seeing all their wages docked to tat effect.

Covid cases are rising throughout Europe with Germany recently recording its highest number of deaths from the illness since February, with 527 fatalities reported on Wednesday alongside 69,601 new infections.

The need for football players to get vaccinated as soon as possible cannot be over emphasized, not just because football is a contact sport but also for the sake of their health and the lives of football fans looking up up to this star players globally.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tedesco tasked with reviving Leipzig's fortunes

Tedesco tasked with reviving Leipzig's fortunes

COVID-19: Joshua Kimmich's latest complication simply a price for ignorance

COVID-19: Joshua Kimmich's latest complication simply a price for ignorance

Ngozi Okobi: Super Falcons midfielder celebrates husband on wedding anniversary

Ngozi Okobi: Super Falcons midfielder celebrates husband on wedding anniversary

Milan look to domestic glory after European flop

Milan look to domestic glory after European flop

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick to transform Greenwood after 'unnecessary' Haaland comparison

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick to transform Greenwood after 'unnecessary' Haaland comparison

Arsenal release special 1993/94 inspired retro away jersey [Photos]

Arsenal release special 1993/94 inspired retro away jersey [Photos]

Kimmich out until January after Covid-related lung damage

Kimmich out until January after Covid-related lung damage

Azpilicueta urges Chelsea response after slip-ups

Azpilicueta urges Chelsea response after slip-ups

Barcelona recovery still pending as Champions League exit creates more problems for Xavi

Barcelona recovery still pending as Champions League exit creates more problems for Xavi

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe is part of an expensively-acquired trio of superstar attacking trio at Paris Saint-Germain

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)