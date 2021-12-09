COVID-19: Joshua Kimmich's latest complication simply a price for ignorance

The German midfielder is a key member of the Bundesliga Champions squad and prior to today had been in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus and has not played since November when Bayern defeated Freiburg 2-1.

However, on Wednesday, it was confirmed that he was free to leave his isolation period.

"Joshua has been cleared and his period of quarantine will end tonight. Then we will do more tests and see. We know our man Jo(Kimmich), of course he will give everything to return quickly. But we have to decide together what is best and be sensible." said Hasan Salihamidzic, a member of the Bayern board.

But now, a new club statement released today reads that- "FC Bayern will play their remaining games without Joshua Kimmich until the end of the year."

Recall that the 26-year-old's stance on the coronavirus vaccine had earlier been criticized when he revealed in October that he had not been vaccinated against the illness, claiming he had concerns over its long term effects and also denying that he was an anti-vaxxer.

"There is a very good chance that I will still get vaccinated. It's simply that I still have some concerns.", said Kimmich at the time.

Bayern Munich have now taken a public stance against their unvaccinated players in recent weeks, with the likes of Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Michael Cuisance, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and even Kimmich himself ,seeing all their wages docked to tat effect.

Covid cases are rising throughout Europe with Germany recently recording its highest number of deaths from the illness since February, with 527 fatalities reported on Wednesday alongside 69,601 new infections.