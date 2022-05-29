Courtois hits out at critics after his heroic performance against Liverpool

Courtois denies Liverpool

Courtois was in unstoppable form as Real Madrid sealed a smash and grab win against Jurgen Klopp's men, courtesy of a second-half strike from Vinicius Jnr.

While Vinicius scored the lone goal, Real Madrid had Courtois to thank for the victory. The Belgium goalkeeper made a whopping nine saves in the game, including a beautiful stop from Mane's shot in the first half.

The 30-year-old also ensured Real Madrid kept their lead with a brilliant save from Mohamed Salah in the second half. The Belgian international kept Liverpool at bay as Madrid won their 14th Champions League crown.

Courtois stick it up to English pundits

And following the match, Courtois hit out at English pundits, who had criticised him since he left Chelsea. The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper revealed he had to give an excellent performance to shut up his critics.

"Today, I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don't think I get enough respect, especially in England," Courtois told BT Sport.

"I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season.

Courtois added that he saw a lot of tweets before the game, saying he would be embarrassed.

Yesterday in the press conference, I said that when Madrid plays finals, they win. I was on the good side of history.

"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today it was the other way round.

Courtois also praised the performance of Real Madrid, although he admitted that Liverpool made life difficult for them.

"I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it, and when I needed to be there, I was there for the team.

"We beat some of the best clubs in the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season."