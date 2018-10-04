Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Court set to rule on whether Benzema must stand trial

Football Court set to rule on whether Benzema must stand trial

The Paris Appeal Court said on Thursday that it will rule next month on the validity of a blackmail case against Real Madrid star Karim Benzema and five other men.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema was dropped frmo the French squad after the case emerged in 2015 and has not been recalled play

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema was dropped frmo the French squad after the case emerged in 2015 and has not been recalled

(AFP/File)

The Paris Appeal Court said on Thursday that it will rule next month on the validity of a blackmail case against Real Madrid star Karim Benzema and five other men.

At a long-awaited hearing on Thursday, prosecutors asked the court confirm the validity of a police investigation into Benzema for his role an alleged attempt to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

In July 2017, France's highest court, the Court of Cassation, annulled an earlier decision to send Benzema to trial and ordered the Paris court to review the original ruling.

The affair began in June 2015, when Valbuena received a call from a blackmailer who threatened to release an intimate video.

Valbuena contacted the police, who assigned an undercover officer to the case.

Investigators accused Benzema of acting as an intermediary between the presumed blackmailers and Lyon midfielder Valbuena.

Benzema was dropped from the French side before Euro 2016 and has not been recalled.

Benzema and three of the other suspects had asked for the case against them to be dropped.

They say police used "dishonest" methods by posing as a friend of Valbuena in a telephone conversation with one of the accused, Younes Houass, and urging the payment of a ransom.

Their appeal to the Court of Appeal in Versailles in December 2016 failed, but the Court of Cassation then annulled that decision and instructed the Paris Court of Appeal to hear the case again.

The Court of Cassation questioned the legal validity of the recordings of phone conversations which were central to the case against Benzema and the other suspects.

"No financial quid-pro-quo and no threat, which are the elements constituting the offence of blackmail, were mentioned before the police got involved," said Samim Bolaky, Houass's lawyer, after Thursday's hearing.

Valbuena's lawyer, Paul-Albert Iweins, said "the police officers behaved perfectly normally." In such blackmail cases, the lawyer said, "most often, it is a police officer who substitutes" as negotiator.

He added that the case against Benzema is not weakened by the argument over the telephone conversations, since the striker played no part in those.

But Benzema's lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, argued that "a criminal prosecution is like dominos: if you remove the beginning of an investigation, if its initial acts are tainted with irregularities, well the whole must fall."

"Karim is innocent," the lawyer said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Police investigates rape accusation against Juventus starbullet
2 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
3 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet

Football

Lionel Messi
Champions League Tottenham join Messi's list of Premier League victims
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's autumn internationals
Football Embattled Ronaldo to miss Portugal internationals: coach
Gareth Southgate has been rewarded with a new contract taking him up to the 2022 World Cup after guiding England to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990
Football Southgate rewarded for World Cup run with new contract
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho dazzled against Tottenham.
Football Messi, Coutinho, Arthur all impress as Barca blow away Spurs
X
Advertisement