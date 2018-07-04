Pulse.ng logo
Costa Rica part company with coach Ramirez

Costa Rica's football federation has parted ways with coach Oscar Ramirez after a disappointing World Cup showing by the Central American nation.

Costa Rica's coach Oscar Ramirez gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 27, 2018. play

Costa Rica's football federation has parted ways with coach Oscar Ramirez after a disappointing World Cup showing by the Central American nation.

"Oscar Ramirez will not continue as coach, his contract has expired," the federation's president Rodolfo Villalobos told a press conference.

Costa Rica went out of the competition in the group stage, after failing to win a match. They lost their opening two games to Serbia and Brazil, before drawing their final game 2-2 with Switzerland.

Ramirez has been in charge since 2015, only a week after being appointed as Paulo Wanchope's assistant. Ramirez stepped up after Wanchope was involved in a fight in Panama and resigned as head coach.

"We believe that his continuing is not appropriate or convenient, we believe in his ability, but the executive committee has decided not to renew his contract," Villalobos said.

"I want to thank Oscar for his dedication, his professionalism, his discipline and his teaching."

Villalobos said the Fedefut's executive committee would now begin a search for a coach to take the team through qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Costa Rica's style came in for sharp criticism under Ramirez and drew unfavorable comparisons with their showing in the last World Cup in Brazil when they reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

