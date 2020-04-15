Nigerian players in the Premier League, Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Isaac Success have joined other players in the league to create a charitable fund to donate to health workers in the United Kingdom.

With the collective now called #playerstogether, Iwobi, Ighalo, Ndidi, Iheanacho and Success have agreed to use part of their pay to support National Health Service (NHS) workers who are on the frontline fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds will also go to other key areas of need according to a statement released by the players involved in the collective.

Ndidi, Iwobi and Success have put up the statement on their social media pages.

The project was led by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who started the conversation with other captains.

“This is a critical time for our country and for our NHS and we are determined to help in any way that we can,” the statement from #playerstogether read.

“The contributions will help NHSCT quickly grant funds to the front line to support in a number of ways.”

This initiative comes following pressure on Premier League players to take a paycut.

This also means it will be the second time Ighalo will be contributing part of his money for the fight against coronavirus.

The 30-year-old striker and his Manchester United teammates had earlier agreed to donate 30% of their wages to NHS workers.

According to Daily Mail, the idea was from chairman Ed Woodward and it received backing from captain Harry Maguire and the players.

The full Manchester United squad will now forgo 30% of their wages for one month for the cause.