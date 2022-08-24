UCL

Amoo, Mukairu join Bassey, others in Champions League group stage as Copenhagen qualifies

Jidechi Chidiezie
Copenhagen progressed to the Champions League group stages for the first time since the 2016 season at the expense of Trabzonspor.

Nigeria's Paul Mukairu celebrates with Copenhagen teammates
Danish champions Copenhagen advanced to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season after a spirited 0-0 draw with Trabzonspor gave them a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Nigerian midfielder Akinkunmi Amoo was an unused substitute while compatriot Paul Mukairu was featured for the later parts of the second half at the Medical Park Stadium.

The aggregate victory meant that Copenhagen have made it to the Champions League group stages five times in the club's history.

The hosts menacingly began the game, with a deafening roar from the stands, however, both Trabzonspor and Copenhagen struggled to produce a replica of their attacking abilities that produced three goals in the first leg.

Copenhagen came close in the first period though, as Mathew Ryan acrobatically flicked Andreas Cornelius’ header, but saw the attempt go over the crossbar.

Trabzonspor were then left with their own series of missed opportunities as referee Danny Makkelie blew his whistle for half-time.

Upon return, Copenhagen got inches away from having their foot firmly in the doorway but had the retreating Trabzonspor defence only just manage to block Viktor Claesson’s effort.

Copahagen
Copahagen Getty Images

With time running out for the visitors who had the lead on aggregate, Copenhagen ensured they remained in control of the game until the final whistle.

The Danish side will now know their group-stage opposition, with the draw scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Thursday.

They will be in pot 4 with Marsielle, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, Rangers and Dinamo Zagreb or Bodo Glimt.

Trabzonspor on the other hand will drop to UEFA Europa League after failing to qualify for what could have been their second-ever appearance in the group stages of the UCL.

