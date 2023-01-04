ADVERTISEMENT

COPA DEL REY: En Nesyri hits hat trick for Sevilla as Kessie’s Barcelona need extra time to see off third division Intercity

It has barely been a month since Youssef En Nesyri scored the goal that took Morocco to the World Cup semifinals and the accomplished striker is already back at it for Sevilla.

En Nesyri went home with the match ball after a wonderful display
Youssef En Nesyri scored a superb hattrick for Sevilla in the Copa del Rey against Linares to see his side to the next round of the competition.

En Nesyri scored a quick-fire double in the 37th and 40th minutes of the first half before completing the 5-0 rout in the 74th minute to seal Linares’ fate.

En Nesyri seems to be hitting form at the perfect time for Sevilla who are struggling to come out of a bad spell in La Liga as well.

The former Europa League champions who are currently 18th on the table will be hoping that En Nesyri can carry his goal-scoring form from the Copa del Rey into La Liga where he is yet to get a goal this season.

Elsewhere in Copa del Rey action, Franck Kessie played all 120 minutes for Barcelona as they struggled to see out third-division Intercity.

The Catalan Giants needed extra time to see off Intercity who are battling relegation from the Spanish third division in a match that again exposed their defensive frailty at important moments.

Kessie and Barcelona barely escaped a disgraceful Copa del Rey outing
Kessie and Barcelona barely escaped a disgraceful Copa del Rey outing AFP

Barcelona took the lead three times through Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele, and Raphinha during normal time, but each time, they were pegged back by Oriol Soldevila Puig who was nearly Intercity’s hero with a sublime hat trick against one of the biggest teams in the country.

In extra time, it was substitute Ansu Fati who finally got Barcelona over the line with a goal just before half time of extra time.

Senegalese forward Mamadou Sylla was also on target for Deportivo Alaves as they beat 10 man Valladolid 1-0 to reach the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Valladolid’s Moroccan defender Zouhair Feddal was sent off as early as the 5th minute for persistent argument and without him, Valladolid crumbled under the pressure, eventually succumbing to a Sylla goal after only 11 minutes.

They did well to keep the scoreline respectable, but the 1-0 defeat means they are out of the running for this year’s Copa del Rey, while Alaves March on into the round of 16.

