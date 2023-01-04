ADVERTISEMENT

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout as Moriba helps Valencia to Copa del Rey qualification

It was another good showing for African players in the Spanish Copa del Rey as the Nigerian winger and Guinean midfielder helped their clubs into the round of 16

Chukwueze has now scored twice in a week for Villarreal (NurPhoto)
Samuel Chukwueze continued his excellent form for Villarreal with his second goal in a week, this time in a resounding 5-1 victory over Cartagena, while Iliax Moriba also did his chances of earning more playing time a world of good with a goal in Valencia’s 3-0 win over La Nucia.

Chukwueze only needed 17 minutes to make his mark in the cup tie as he scored in the 85th minute after coming on in the 68th minute for Arnaut Danjuma.

His goal was the fourth in Villarreal’s 5-1 win which now sees them join the likes of Real Madrid and Valencia to move closer to a Copa del Rey title.

Guinean midfielder, Moriba, also got on the scoresheet in Valencia’s emphatic 3-0 victory over La Nucia.

The 19-year-old midfielder, on loan at Valencia from RB Leipzig capped a brilliant display with a goal to put Valencia 2-0 up in their eventual 3-0 win.

Ilaix Moriba scored Valencia's second goal in their 3-0 win over La Nucia
Moriba has struggled for game time since his move to Valencia, and has started only four La Liga games out of a possible 15, but his performance in the Copa del Rey could see him contest more favourably for more minutes.

In other Copa del Rey action, Getafe were dumped out of the competition following a 3-2 loss to Levante despite Moroccan forward Munir el Hadadi having a brilliant game.

Munir and Getafe crash out of the Copa del Rey despite the Moroccan bagging a brace
The diminutive forward twice gave Getafe the lead, but on both occasions they were pegged back. First by Sergio Postigo and then by Alex Munoz before Wesley Moraes scored in the 91st minute to gift Leante a dramatic passage to the round of 16.

