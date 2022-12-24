COPA DEL REY: Barcelona and Real Madrid enter Copa del Rey round of 32 with easy fixtures

Barcelona, who are record winners, along with Real Madrid, Real Betis the reigning champions, and Valencia the losing finalists from last season are the last four teams to enter the draws and begin their Copa del Rey campaign in the last 32.

Intercity vs Barcelona

Barcelona will play against CF Intercity at the club’s 2,500-capacity Estadio Antonio Solana.

AFP

Intercity who were formed after Barcelona’s last European triumph currently play in the Spanish third division and are currently below Barcelona’s B team in the league.

They'll look at this as the biggest match in the team's history and will be hoping to get a huge windfall from the round of 32 fixture.

Cacereno vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be up against Cacereno who reached the round of 32 by shocking Girona 2-1 in the second round.

AFP

Cacereno currently play in the Spanish fourth division and will host Real Madrid on the 3rd of January, 2023 at the 7,000-seater Estadio Principe Felipe.

Other interesting Copa del Rey fixtures

Real Betis and Valencia also got favourable draws against fourth-division side Ibiza Islas Pitiusas and third-division side La Nucia respectively.

The only fixture with two top-division sides in the round of 32 will be between Barcelona’s neighbours Espanyol who take on Celta Vigo.