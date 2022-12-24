COPA DEL REY: Barcelona and Real Madrid enter Copa del Rey round of 32 with easy fixtures

Barcelona and Real Madrid received relatively easy fixtures for the Copa del Rey round of 32 as both La Liga giants entered the draws for the first time.
Barcelona and Real Madrid will play third and fourth division sides as they enter the enter the Copa del Rey at the round of 32
Barcelona, who are record winners, along with Real Madrid, Real Betis the reigning champions, and Valencia the losing finalists from last season are the last four teams to enter the draws and begin their Copa del Rey campaign in the last 32.
Intercity vs Barcelona
Barcelona will play against CF Intercity at the club’s 2,500-capacity Estadio Antonio Solana.
Intercity who were formed after Barcelona’s last European triumph currently play in the Spanish third division and are currently below Barcelona’s B team in the league.
They'll look at this as the biggest match in the team's history and will be hoping to get a huge windfall from the round of 32 fixture.
Cacereno vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid will be up against Cacereno who reached the round of 32 by shocking Girona 2-1 in the second round.
Cacereno currently play in the Spanish fourth division and will host Real Madrid on the 3rd of January, 2023 at the 7,000-seater Estadio Principe Felipe.
Other interesting Copa del Rey fixtures
Real Betis and Valencia also got favourable draws against fourth-division side Ibiza Islas Pitiusas and third-division side La Nucia respectively.
The only fixture with two top-division sides in the round of 32 will be between Barcelona’s neighbours Espanyol who take on Celta Vigo.
The Copa del Rey round of 32 fixtures will take place between 3rd and 5th of January 2023.
