ADVERTISEMENT

COPA DEL REY: Barcelona and Real Madrid enter Copa del Rey round of 32 with easy fixtures

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona and Real Madrid will play third and fourth division sides as they enter the enter the Copa del Rey at the round of 32

Barcelona and Real Madrid enter the Copa del Rey round of 32 draws as top seeds (Pressinphoto)
Barcelona and Real Madrid enter the Copa del Rey round of 32 draws as top seeds (Pressinphoto)

Barcelona and Real Madrid received relatively easy fixtures for the Copa del Rey round of 32 as both La Liga giants entered the draws for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Barcelona, who are record winners, along with Real Madrid, Real Betis the reigning champions, and Valencia the losing finalists from last season are the last four teams to enter the draws and begin their Copa del Rey campaign in the last 32.

Barcelona will play against CF Intercity at the club’s 2,500-capacity Estadio Antonio Solana.

Barcelona last won the Copa del Rey in 2021 with Ronald Koeman in charge
Barcelona last won the Copa del Rey in 2021 with Ronald Koeman in charge AFP

Intercity who were formed after Barcelona’s last European triumph currently play in the Spanish third division and are currently below Barcelona’s B team in the league.

They'll look at this as the biggest match in the team's history and will be hoping to get a huge windfall from the round of 32 fixture.

Real Madrid will be up against Cacereno who reached the round of 32 by shocking Girona 2-1 in the second round.

Real Madrid’s last Copa del Rey triumph was in 2014 when they defeated arch rivals Barcelona in the final
Real Madrid’s last Copa del Rey triumph was in 2014 when they defeated arch rivals Barcelona in the final AFP

Cacereno currently play in the Spanish fourth division and will host Real Madrid on the 3rd of January, 2023 at the 7,000-seater Estadio Principe Felipe.

Real Betis and Valencia also got favourable draws against fourth-division side Ibiza Islas Pitiusas and third-division side La Nucia respectively.

The only fixture with two top-division sides in the round of 32 will be between Barcelona’s neighbours Espanyol who take on Celta Vigo.

The Copa del Rey round of 32 fixtures will take place between 3rd and 5th of January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Barcelona and Real Madrid enter the Copa del Rey round of 32 draws as top seeds (Pressinphoto)

    COPA DEL REY: Barcelona and Real Madrid enter Copa del Rey round of 32 with easy fixtures

  • AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is heavily linked with the vacant Brazil role

    Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

  • Seyi Akinwunmi presenting cheque to one of the beneficiaries

    Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Recommended articles

COPA DEL REY: Barcelona and Real Madrid enter Copa del Rey round of 32 with easy fixtures

COPA DEL REY: Barcelona and Real Madrid enter Copa del Rey round of 32 with easy fixtures

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and coach Jose Peseiro

SUPER EAGLES: Nigeria 'suffer' in new FIFA ranking, Morocco, Argentina get new positions